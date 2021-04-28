Preview: Data I/O Earnings

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Data I/O's per-share loss will be near $0.05 on sales of $5.20 million, according to Wall Street analysts. In the same quarter last year, Data I/O reported EPS of $0.07 on revenue of $4.79 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 28.57% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 8.67% on a year-over-year basis. Data I/O's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.07 -0.09 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.09 -0.13 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 5.60 M 4.90 M 4.40 M 4.40 M Revenue Actual 4.94 M 5.95 M 4.66 M 4.79 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Data I/O are up 89.93%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Data I/O is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.