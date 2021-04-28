 Skip to main content

Buenaventura Mining Earnings Preview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 11:07am   Comments
On Thursday, April 29, Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE:BVN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Buenaventura Mining Co is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Buenaventura Mining Co's per-share loss will be near $0.24 on sales of $236.00 million, according to Wall Street analysts. Buenaventura Mining Co EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.3. Sales were $114.50 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 20.0% increase for the company. Sales would be have grown 106.11% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Buenaventura Mining Co's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.07 -0.18 -0.05
EPS Actual -0.24 0.10 -0.10 -0.30
Revenue Estimate 235.03 M 265.06 M 71.67 M 243.40 M
Revenue Actual 236.10 M 228.20 M 97.80 M 114.50 M

eps graph

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 34.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Buenaventura Mining Co is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.

 

