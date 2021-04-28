Aspen Aerogels's Earnings Outlook

On Thursday, April 29, Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Aspen Aerogels have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.2 on revenue of $23.82 million. In the same quarter last year, Aspen Aerogels posted EPS of $0.13 on sales of $28.42 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 53.85% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 16.18% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.16 -0.20 -0.22 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.25 -0.21 -0.13 Revenue Estimate 26.75 M 26.28 M 23.04 M 27.94 M Revenue Actual 23.02 M 24.20 M 24.64 M 28.42 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Aerogels were trading at $19.78 as of April 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 253.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Aspen Aerogels is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.