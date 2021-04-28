Exponent Earnings Preview

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 29. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Exponent earnings will be near $0.42 per share on sales of $102.54 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Exponent posted EPS of $0.49 on sales of $105.95 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 14.29%. Revenue would be down 3.22% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.30 0.25 0.42 EPS Actual 0.41 0.34 0.31 0.49 Revenue Estimate 91.48 M 93.77 M 88.34 M 102.63 M Revenue Actual 103.24 M 98.66 M 92.05 M 105.95 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Exponent were trading at $97.86 as of April 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Exponent is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.