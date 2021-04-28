AptarGroup Earnings Preview

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 29. Here is Benzinga's look at AptarGroup's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect AptarGroup earnings of $0.9 per share. Revenue will likely be around $777.93 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, AptarGroup posted EPS of $0.93 on sales of $721.55 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 3.23%. Sales would be up 7.81% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the AptarGroup's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.90 0.84 0.67 0.87 EPS Actual 0.92 1 0.80 0.93 Revenue Estimate 726.15 M 701.86 M 652.18 M 716.80 M Revenue Actual 749.33 M 759.15 M 699.30 M 721.55 M

Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup were trading at $151.42 as of April 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AptarGroup is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.