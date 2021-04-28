Earnings Outlook For Archrock

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Archrock modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.08 on revenue of $201.54 million. In the same quarter last year, Archrock reported EPS of $0.27 on revenue of $249.70 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 70.37% decrease for the company. Revenue would be down 19.29% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.10 0.12 0.14 EPS Actual 0.08 0.19 0.28 0.27 Revenue Estimate 197.93 M 209.53 M 236.82 M 239.60 M Revenue Actual 199.33 M 205.63 M 220.32 M 249.70 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Archrock are up 97.51%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Archrock is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.