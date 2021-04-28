Atlassian Corporation's Earnings: A Preview

On Thursday, April 29, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Atlassian Corporation is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Atlassian Corporation earnings will be near $0.29 per share on sales of $533.73 million, according to analysts. Atlassian Corporation EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.25. Revenue was $411.58 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 16.0% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 29.68% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.27 0.21 0.21 EPS Actual 0.37 0.30 0.25 0.25 Revenue Estimate 471.66 M 440.49 M 410.71 M 395.48 M Revenue Actual 501.36 M 459.51 M 430.48 M 411.58 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian Corporation were trading at $236.12 as of April 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Atlassian Corporation is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.