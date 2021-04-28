Rollins: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 7.69% year over year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $535,554,000 higher by 9.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $518,250,000.

Guidance

Rollins hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.rollins.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations

Price Action

52-week high: $96.75

Company's 52-week low was at $31.44

Price action over last quarter: down 0.17%

Company Profile

Rollins Inc is a provider of pest and termite control services. Rollins offers pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries offer their services to residential and commercial customers in North America and Australia. In Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, and Mexico, the company operates a franchise system.