Timken: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:44am   Comments
Shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 24.32% year over year to $1.38, which beat the estimate of $1.20.

Revenue of $1,025,000,000 up by 11.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $980,600,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.15 and $5.45.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,146,000,000 and $4,146,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tkr/mediaframe/44462/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $87.92

Company's 52-week low was at $34.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.11%

Company Description

The Timken Company is a manufacturer of bearings, gear belts, and chain-related products. The company sells its portfolio of bearings, including tapered, spherical and cylindrical roller bearings, and thrust and ball bearings, through a network of authorised dealers to end users or directly to original equipment manufacturers. End-market sectors include general industrial, automotive, rail, energy, heavy truck, defense, agriculture, metals, mining, civil aerospace, construction, pulp and paper, and cement industries. Its segments are Mobile Industries and Process industries. Timken generates most of its revenue in the United States of America.

 

BZI-RecapsEarnings News

