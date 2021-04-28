 Skip to main content

Recap: Wingstop Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:45am   Comments
Shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 62.96% over the past year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $70,690,000 up by 27.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $68,880,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.wingstop.com%2F&eventid=3082084&sessionid=1&key=80ED4BBAFE826D21F4FABDD39744480A&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $172.87

Company's 52-week low was at $112.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.15%

Company Profile

Wingstop Inc is a high-growth franchisor and operator of restaurants that specialize in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The company dialect has 11 proprietary flavors, which range from extremely hot to mild, Atomic, Mango Habanero, Cajun, Original Hot, Louisiana Rub, Mild, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, Hawaiian, and Teriyaki.

 

