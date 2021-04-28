 Skip to main content

Recap: Dana Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:41am   Comments
Shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 40.43% year over year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $2,263,000,000 rose by 17.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,010,000,000.

Outlook

Dana sees FY21 EPS of $2.10-$2.60 and sales of $8.5B-$9.0B.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://danacorpevents.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?nomenu=true&siteurl=danacorpevents&service=6&rnd=0.4471324444403545&main_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdanacorpevents.webex.com%2Fec3300%2Feventcenter%2Fevent%2FeventAction.do%3FtheAction%3Ddetail%26%26%26EMK%3D4832534b00000004f587f8c413bc137db6d7f94e6731c542bbf491bb0bd202753ac882fd455d3170%26siteurl%3Ddanacorpevents%26confViewID%3D190301968205395218%26encryptTicket%3DSDJTSwAAAARMvZqCuqVmSLEqtGi6LW6ln1BDcvgDJSutG7DuGxJNPg2%26

Price Action

52-week high: $28.34

52-week low: $8.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.19%

Company Description

Dana Inc is a supplier of driveline (axles, driveshafts, and transmissions), sealing, and thermal-management technologies for vehicles with both conventional and alternative-energy powertrains. The company produces for original-equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Light Vehicle), Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Commercial Vehicle), Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies (Off-Highway) and Power Technologies. Dana operates in generates the majority of its revenue from its light vehicle segment, selling primarily to Ford, Hyundai, Tata, Nissan, GM, and Toyota. The company's largest end market is North America.

 

