 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Surmodics Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:42am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1450.00% over the past year to $0.62, which missed the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $34,995,000 higher by 53.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $32,950,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3kon824t

Price Action

52-week high: $59.75

52-week low: $33.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.84%

Company Profile

Surmodics Inc is a provider of surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry. The company's mission is to improve the treatment and detection of disease by using our technology to provide solutions to a difficult medical device and diagnostic challenges. It has two reportable segments: Medical device unit and Vitro diagnostics unit. Surmodics derives most of its revenue from the Medical device segment.

 

Related Articles (SRDX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Rejection For Protalix, Amgen Q1 Trail Estimates, Pfizer Goes Shopping
Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (April 25-May 1): FDA Decisions For Sol-Gel, Protalix Bio, Ardelyx
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Precision Biosciences Regains Rights To CAR T Candidates, CFO Changes, 2 IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FibroGen Fudges Safety Data, Novartis Strikes Cancer Drug Collaboration, Immutep Gains On Patent Award
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com