Recap: Silgan Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ:SLGN) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 31.58% year over year to $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $1,238,000,000 up by 20.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,200,000,000.

Outlook

Silgan Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Silgan Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://silganholdingsinc.gcs-web.com/investor-relations-presentations

Technicals

52-week high: $44.55

Company's 52-week low was at $30.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.96%

Company Profile

Silgan Holdings manufactures about half of the metal food containers in North America. Its major customers include Campbell Soup, Nestle, and Del Monte. Silgan is looking for more merger and acquisition opportunities in the European metal packaging market and in plastic packaging. Silgan's other business segments include plastic containers for personal and healthcare products and a closures business that manufactures metal and plastic lids and caps.