Chefs' Warehouse: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:30am   Comments
Shares of The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 16.67% year over year to ($0.50), which missed the estimate of ($0.42).

Revenue of $280,217,000 declined by 25.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $269,660,000.

Guidance

The Chefs' Warehouse hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/53jkiktg

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $35.56

52-week low: $11.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.13%

Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse Inc is a specialty food distributor in major metropolitan areas across the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio is primarily comprised of imported and local specialty food products such as cheese, cooking oils, chocolates, dried food, baking products, meats, and other food products. The Chefs' Warehouse operates via one reporting segment called Food Product Distribution. Operations are concentrated on the east, mid and west coasts of the U.S. The company provides service primarily to restaurants, clubs, hotels, caterers, schools, bakeries, casinos and speciality food stores.

 

BZI-RecapsEarnings News

