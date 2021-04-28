Rockwell Automation: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 0.82% year over year to $2.41, which beat the estimate of $2.16.

Revenue of $1,776,000,000 higher by 5.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,730,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Rockwell Automation sees FY21 EPS of $8.95-$9.35.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.rockwellautomation.com%2F&eventid=3081003&sessionid=1&key=2E67F8F5B526B8D933C684B598650B0C®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $275.43

52-week low: $175.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.43%

Company Description

Rockwell Automation is a pure-play automation competitor that is the successor entity to Rockwell International, which spun off its former Rockwell Collins avionics segment in 2001. As of fiscal 2021, the firm operates through three segments--intelligent devices, software and control, and lifecycle services. Intelligent devices contains its drives, sensors, and industrial components, software and control contains its information and network and security software, while lifecycle services contains its consulting and maintenance services as well as its Sensia JV with Schlumberger.