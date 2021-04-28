General Dynamics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2.06% year over year to $2.48, which beat the estimate of $2.30.

Revenue of $9,389,000,000 up by 7.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,880,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

General Dynamics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestorrelations.gd.com%2F&eventid=3081428&sessionid=1&key=9D752B0D9F0390EA97D1DD07142E9D11®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $188.45

52-week low: $121.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.57%

Company Description

General Dynamics is a long-cycle defense contractor and business jet manufacturer. The firm's segments include aerospace, combat systems, marine, information technology, and mission systems. The company's aerospace segment creates Gulfstream business jets. Combat systems mostly produces land-based combat vehicles, such as the M1 Abrams tank. The marine subsegment creates nuclear-powered submarines, among other things. The information technology business primarily serves the government market. The mission systems segment focuses on products that provide command, control, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to the military.