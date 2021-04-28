 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

General Dynamics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2.06% year over year to $2.48, which beat the estimate of $2.30.

Revenue of $9,389,000,000 up by 7.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,880,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

General Dynamics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestorrelations.gd.com%2F&eventid=3081428&sessionid=1&key=9D752B0D9F0390EA97D1DD07142E9D11&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $188.45

52-week low: $121.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.57%

Company Description

General Dynamics is a long-cycle defense contractor and business jet manufacturer. The firm's segments include aerospace, combat systems, marine, information technology, and mission systems. The company's aerospace segment creates Gulfstream business jets. Combat systems mostly produces land-based combat vehicles, such as the M1 Abrams tank. The marine subsegment creates nuclear-powered submarines, among other things. The information technology business primarily serves the government market. The mission systems segment focuses on products that provide command, control, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to the military.

 

Related Articles (GD)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Decision
8 Stocks To Watch For April 28, 2021
ComSovereign Acquires Communication Systems Solutions Provider Innovation Digital For $8M
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com