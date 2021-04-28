Recap: CGI Q2 Earnings

Shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 13.83% over the past year to $1.07, which beat the estimate of $0.82.

Revenue of $2,432,000,000 higher by 4.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,260,000,000.

Guidance

CGI hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

CGI hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.icastpro.ca/events/cgi/eckc50/2021/04/28/cgi-s-second-quarter-f2021-results

Technicals

52-week high: $87.31

Company's 52-week low was at $58.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.37%

Company Profile

CGI Inc. is a Canada-based IT-services provider with an embedded position in North America and Europe. The company generates more than CAD 12 billion in annual revenue, employs over 76,000 personnel, and operates across 400 offices in 40 countries. CGI offers a broad portfolio of services such as consulting, systems integration, application maintenance, and business process services (BPS). The company's largest vertical market is government, which contributes around 33% of group revenue.