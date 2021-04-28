Marine Products: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) decreased 9.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 100.00% over the past year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $78,375,000 up by 32.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $74,340,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marineproductscorp.com%2F&eventid=3081794&sessionid=1&key=1B1047CFCCB00B287C601FF89A77EB10®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $22.61

Company's 52-week low was at $8.71

Price action over last quarter: down 1.52%

Company Description

Marine Products Corp is a manufacturer of fiberglass motorized boats distributed and marketed through its independent dealer network. It operates in the Powerboat Manufacturing business segment through Nashville, Georgia, Valdosta, and Georgia. Its product offerings include Chaparral sterndrive, outboard, and jet pleasure boats and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. The company offers its products to the family recreational and cruiser markets through its Chaparral brand and to the sportfishing market through its Robalo brand.