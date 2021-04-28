 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Marine Products: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) decreased 9.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 100.00% over the past year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $78,375,000 up by 32.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $74,340,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marineproductscorp.com%2F&eventid=3081794&sessionid=1&key=1B1047CFCCB00B287C601FF89A77EB10&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $22.61

Company's 52-week low was at $8.71

Price action over last quarter: down 1.52%

Company Description

Marine Products Corp is a manufacturer of fiberglass motorized boats distributed and marketed through its independent dealer network. It operates in the Powerboat Manufacturing business segment through Nashville, Georgia, Valdosta, and Georgia. Its product offerings include Chaparral sterndrive, outboard, and jet pleasure boats and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. The company offers its products to the family recreational and cruiser markets through its Chaparral brand and to the sportfishing market through its Robalo brand.

 

Related Articles (MPX)

Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com