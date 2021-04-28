Owens-Corning: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 188.33% over the past year to $1.73, which beat the estimate of $1.43.

Revenue of $1,915,000,000 up by 19.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,830,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Owens-Corning hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/oc/mediaframe/44331/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $97.90

Company's 52-week low was at $36.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.00%

Company Profile

Owens Corning is a leading manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. The Ohio-based company operates three reporting segments: composites, insulation, and roofing; each segment accounts for about one third of Owens Corning's consolidated sales. The company's end-market exposure breaks down as follows: 34% U.S. repair and remodel, 13% U.S. new residential construction, 19% U.S. commercial and industrial, and 34% international. Owens Corning emerged from asbestos-liability-related bankruptcy in 2006.