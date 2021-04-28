 Skip to main content

Recap: Ares Capital Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:10am
Shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) fell 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 4.88% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $390,000,000 higher by 5.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $385,130,000.

Outlook

Ares Capital hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ares Capital hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/arcc/mediaframe/44033/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $19.76

Company's 52-week low was at $11.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.55%

Company Overview

Ares Capital Corp is a United States-based closed-ended specialty finance company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company focuses on investing primarily in U.S. middle-market companies with investment opportunities as well as in larger companies. Its portfolio comprises of first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, and mezzanine debt (subordinated unsecured loan), which may include equity components that are diversified by industry and sector. The company may invest in preferred and common equity investments to a lesser proportion. Its revenue mainly consists of interest and dividend income received from the investment made.

 

BZI-RecapsEarnings News

