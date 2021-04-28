 Skip to main content

Integra Lifesciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:11am
Shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 43.75% over the past year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $360,071,000 rose by 1.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $349,810,000.

Guidance

Integra Lifesciences hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.integralife.com/events

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $76.95

52-week low: $42.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.00%

Company Profile

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is a New Jersey-based medical equipment company focused on developing products for regenerative therapy, extremity orthopedics, and neurosurgical applications. The firm is organized into two primary segments: Codman specialty surgical and orthopedics and tissue technologies. Codman specialty surgical generates maximum revenue from its segmental operations. Integra earns approximately 29% of sales internationally, with the remainder 71% derived from the United States.

 

