Helen Of Troy: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 16.49% year over year to $1.57, which beat the estimate of $1.50.

Revenue of $509,375,000 higher by 15.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $494,740,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Helen Of Troy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.helenoftroy.com%2F&eventid=3081398&sessionid=1&key=2DBFEB26E60D90E0BCC1E49CBEC56DC9®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $265.97

52-week low: $145.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.47%

Company Description

Helen Of Troy is a consumer products company with business segments in housewares, health and home, and beauty. The housewares segment offers house and kitchen tools, household cleaning tools, food storage containers, storage items, and baby care products. The healthcare/home environment segment offers blood-pressure monitors, air purifiers, humidifiers, thermometers, fans, portable heaters, and water filtration units. The personal care segment's products consist of hair dryers, straighteners, curling irons, shavers, hair accessories and styling items, footbaths, and body massagers, among others. Products from all three segments are mainly sold through mass retailers and grocery stores, drugstores, warehouses, catalogs, and specialty stores in the United States.