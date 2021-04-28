Recap: TriCo Q1 Earnings

Shares of TriCo (NASDAQ:TCBK) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 113.21% over the past year to $1.13, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $83 declined by 100.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $81,760,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $51.66

52-week low: $23.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.88%

Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank. It offers services such as checking, savings, business loans, credit cards, vehicle loans, and other banking-related services. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income.