Recap: Wabash National Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 250.00% year over year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $392,003,000 up by 1.27% year over year, which missed the estimate of $407,290,000.

Guidance

Wabash National hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Wabash National hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.wabashnational.com%2F&eventid=3081501&sessionid=1&key=4E0C0599FE80545815FFD8C8FE04F0A1&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $20.55

52-week low: $6.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.20%

Company Description

Wabash National Corp, along with its subsidiaries, is a diversified industrial manufacturer and producer of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It designs, manufactures, and market a diverse range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. The company's operating segment includes Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products Group, and Final Mile Products. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Commercial Trailer Products segment.

 

