Recap: QCR Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) were flat after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 50.65% over the past year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $1.12.

Revenue of $41,957,000 rose by 11.30% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $43,820,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

QCR Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $49.49

Company's 52-week low was at $23.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.47%

Company Profile

QCR Holdings Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The bank operates through segments namely Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and all other segments. The commercial bank segment is geographically divided by markets namely QCBT, CRBT, CSB and SFCB. It generates revenue in the form of interest.