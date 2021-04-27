Recap: Usana Health Sciences Q1 Earnings

Shares of Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 17.89% year over year to $1.45, which missed the estimate of $1.48.

Revenue of $307,976,000 rose by 15.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $301,470,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.15 and $6.50.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,240,000,000 and $1,280,000,000.

Price Action

52-week high: $102.96

Company's 52-week low was at $68.30

Price action over last quarter: down 8.15%

Company Description

Usana Health Sciences Inc is a U.S.-based company that is principally engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling science-based nutritional and personal-care products. The company operates through direct selling. It owns a number of product lines, such as Essentials, which contains core vitamin and mineral supplements; Optimizers, which includes targeted supplements for individuals' health and nutritional needs; Foods, which consists of low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products; and Sense Beautiful Science, which contains personal-care products related to skin and hair. The company conducts business worldwide, including Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, with the majority of its revenue generated from markets outside the United States.