Chubb: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 5.97% over the past year to $2.52, which beat the estimate of $2.49.

Revenue of $8,042,000,000 rose by 9.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,680,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $179.01

52-week low: $93.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.26%

Company Profile

ACE acquired Chubb in the first quarter of 2016 and assumed the Chubb name. The combination makes the new Chubb one of the largest domestic property and casualty insurers, with operations in 54 countries spanning commercial and personal P&C insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance.