Recap: Principal Financial Gr Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 5:10pm   Comments
Shares of Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 33.04% year over year to $1.53, which beat the estimate of $1.34.

Revenue of $3,114,000,000 declined by 29.71% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,870,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Principal Financial Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $64.14

Company's 52-week low was at $28.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.66%

Company Overview

Principal Financial Group Inc is a provider of retirement savings, investment, and insurance products, with approximately $806.6 billion in assets under management and nearly 20 million customers as of the recent quarter. It operates in four business segments that are Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and United States Insurance Solutions. The company receives maximum revenue in the form of premiums.

 

