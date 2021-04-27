Recap: Meta Financial Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 95.74% year over year to $1.84, which beat the estimate of $1.57.

Revenue of $187,303,000 declined by 0.50% year over year, which missed the estimate of $191,790,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Meta Financial Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y8khtbvr

Price Action

52-week high: $48.89

Company's 52-week low was at $13.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.79%

Company Profile

Meta Financial Group Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. It's a wholly-owned full-service banking subsidiary of Meta Financial, is both a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves and a payments company providing services on a nationwide basis. Meta has three business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Corporate Services/Other.