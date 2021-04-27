CoStar Gr: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 12.70% year over year to $2.75, which beat the estimate of $2.40.

Revenue of $457,697,000 up by 16.81% year over year, which beat the estimate of $454,030,000.

Guidance

CoStar Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.costargroup.com%2F&eventid=3082561&sessionid=1&key=0EF1D67CCBAC1BDCBB3E7122902828CA®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $952.76

Company's 52-week low was at $575.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.61%

Company Description

CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors including office, retail, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates five flagship brands: CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and LandsofAmerica with approximately three quarters of its revenue classified as subscription based. The company has also recently expanded its presence in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.