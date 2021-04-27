Wesbanco: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 158.54% year over year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $116,478,000 declined by 3.07% year over year, which missed the estimate of $124,210,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $38.72

52-week low: $17.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.23%

Company Profile

Wesbanco Inc is a bank holding company that offers a full range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking, and insurance. The company has two reportable segments: community banking and trust and investment services. WesBanco operates one commercial bank, WesBanco Bank, which runs scores of branches. Its market service area primarily includes the Rust Belt region of the United States. Commercial real estate accounts for nearly half of the bank's loan portfolio. The bank has historically grown through both organic growth and acquisitions. The bank's primary component of net revenue is net interest income.