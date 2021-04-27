Recap: Stryker Q1 Earnings

Shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.89% year over year to $1.93, which missed the estimate of $1.99.

Revenue of $3,953,000,000 up by 10.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,950,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $9.05 and $9.30.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.stryker.com%2F&eventid=3040045&sessionid=1&key=A4421ED59DABE822426B0E96124970E5®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $268.04

52-week low: $171.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.61%

Company Description

Stryker designs, manufactures, and markets an array of medical equipment, instruments, consumable supplies, and implantable devices. The product portfolio includes hip and knee replacements, endoscopy systems, operating room equipment, embolic coils, and spinal devices. Stryker remains one of the three largest competitors in reconstructive orthopedic implants and holds the leadership position in operating room equipment. Roughly one fourth of Stryker's total revenue currently comes from outside the United States.