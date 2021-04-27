Capital One Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 332.78% over the past year to $7.03, which beat the estimate of $4.17.

Revenue of $7,113,000,000 decreased by 1.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,980,000,000.

Outlook

Capital One Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ovf5wdis

Price Action

52-week high: $139.94

52-week low: $51.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.29%

Company Description

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spin-off of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.