Capital One Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 332.78% over the past year to $7.03, which beat the estimate of $4.17.
Revenue of $7,113,000,000 decreased by 1.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,980,000,000.
Outlook
Capital One Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 27, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ovf5wdis
Price Action
52-week high: $139.94
52-week low: $51.91
Price action over last quarter: Up 35.29%
Company Description
Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spin-off of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.
