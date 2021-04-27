 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Capital One Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 4:43pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 332.78% over the past year to $7.03, which beat the estimate of $4.17.

Revenue of $7,113,000,000 decreased by 1.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,980,000,000.

Outlook

Capital One Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ovf5wdis

Price Action

52-week high: $139.94

52-week low: $51.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.29%

Company Description

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spin-off of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

 

Related Articles (COF)

Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
Earnings Outlook for Capital One Financial
Fortune Hails Cisco, Hilton As 'Best Companies To Work For' In 2021
The Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card Spending
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings