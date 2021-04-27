Boyd Gaming: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4750.00% year over year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $753,307,000 rose by 10.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $673,130,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/964/40705

Technicals

52-week high: $68.24

Company's 52-week low was at $14.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.10%

Company Overview

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates 28 wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has three reportable segments: Las Vegas Locals; Downtown Las Vegas; and Midwest & South.