Boyd Gaming: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 4750.00% year over year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.44.
Revenue of $753,307,000 rose by 10.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $673,130,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 27, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/964/40705
Technicals
52-week high: $68.24
Company's 52-week low was at $14.40
Price action over last quarter: Up 38.10%
Company Overview
Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates 28 wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has three reportable segments: Las Vegas Locals; Downtown Las Vegas; and Midwest & South.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings