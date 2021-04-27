 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Illumina: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 4:40pm   Comments
Shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) rise in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15.24% year over year to $1.89, which beat the estimate of $1.38.

Revenue of $1,093,000,000 up by 27.24% year over year, which beat the estimate of $995,850,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.80 and $6.05.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,049,000,000 and $4,146,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.illumina.com%2F&eventid=3081901&sessionid=1&key=2D4E79697395703837D8E49365602910&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $555.77

Company's 52-week low was at $260.42

Price action over last quarter: down 17.19%

Company Overview

Illumina provides tools and services to analyze genetic material with life science and clinical lab applications. The company generates revenue from sequencing tools and dedicated consumables (76% of 2020 sales). Illumina's high-throughput technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms. Its lower throughput tools enable applications that require smaller data outputs, such as viral and cancer tumor screening. Illumina also sells microarrays (9% of sales) that enable lower-cost, focused genetic screening with primarily consumer and agricultural applications. Services account for 16% of sales and include basic maintenance services, clinical lab applications (such as noninvasive prenatal, oncology, and rare-disease screening), and whole genome sequencing.

 

