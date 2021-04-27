Edison: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Edison (NYSE:EIX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 25.40% year over year to $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $2,960,000,000 higher by 6.09% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,200,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Edison hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jihfsse2

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $66.68

52-week low: $48.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.35%

Company Profile

Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison, an electric utility that supplies power to 5 million customers in a 50,000-square-mile area of Southern California, excluding Los Angeles. Edison Energy owns interests in nonutility businesses that deal in energy-related products and services. In 2014, Edison International sold its wholesale generation subsidiary Edison Mission Energy out of bankruptcy to NRG Energy.