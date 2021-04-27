Recap: Manhattan Associates Q1 Earnings

Shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 7.50% year over year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $156,850,000 up by 1.91% year over year, which beat the estimate of $143,870,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.60 and $1.70.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $625,000,000 and $640,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4obx5yj3

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $146.50

Company's 52-week low was at $55.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.45%

Company Overview

Manhattan Associates provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.