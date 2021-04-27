 Skip to main content

AtriCure: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 4:37pm   Comments
Shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 11.11% year over year to ($0.32), which beat the estimate of ($0.37).

Revenue of $59,275,000 up by 11.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $56,060,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between ($1.15) and ($1.15).

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $252,000,000 and $256,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/scjinbm4

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $72.07

52-week low: $34.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.01%

Company Description

AtriCure Inc an atrial fibrillation solutions company that provides products, professional education, and support for clinical science to reduce the economic and social burden of atrial fibrillation. Its product line includes Cryo, Soft Tissue Dissection, RF Ablation Pacing and Sensing, and others. The company also offers a variety of minimally invasive ablation devices and access tools to facilitate the growing trend in less invasive cardiac and thoracic surgery. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

 

