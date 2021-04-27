Recap: Juniper Networks Q1 Earnings

Shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 30.43% year over year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $1,074,000,000 rose by 7.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,060,000,000.

Guidance

Juniper Networks hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.juniper.net%2F&eventid=3079918&sessionid=1&key=E0E8DFD021CDFF89394C7A147656AD2E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $27.83

Company's 52-week low was at $19.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.56%

Company Overview

Juniper Networks develops and sells switching, routing, security, related software products, and services for the networking industry. The company operates as one segment and its primary selling verticals are communication service providers, cloud, and enterprise. The California-based company was incorporated in 1996, employs over 9,000 individuals, and sells worldwide, with over half of its sales from the Americas region.