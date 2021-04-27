Pinterest: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 210.00% year over year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $485,230,000 rose by 78.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $473,660,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Pinterest hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 06:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pinterestinc.com%2F&eventid=3082018&sessionid=1&key=99E3473B0C1AF5DEFE8A93628DF2AF26®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $89.90

Company's 52-week low was at $15.82

Price action over last quarter: down 4.83%

Company Description

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from recipes to cook to destinations to travel to. Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, at roughly two thirds of its more than 365 million monthly active users. The company generates revenue by selling digital ads and is now rolling out more in-platform e-commerce features.