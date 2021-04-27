Recap: Texas Instruments Q1 Earnings
Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) decreased after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 64.04% over the past year to $1.87, which beat the estimate of $1.58.
Revenue of $4,289,000,000 higher by 28.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,990,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Q2 EPS expected between $1.68 and $1.92.
Q2 revenue expected between $4,130,000,000 and $4,470,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 27, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wzw6e23u
Technicals
52-week high: $197.58
Company's 52-week low was at $105.45
Price action over last quarter: Up 17.11%
Company Overview
Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates about 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in digital signal processors, used in wireless communications, and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.
