Recap: Texas Instruments Q1 Earnings

Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) decreased after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 64.04% over the past year to $1.87, which beat the estimate of $1.58.

Revenue of $4,289,000,000 higher by 28.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,990,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 EPS expected between $1.68 and $1.92.

Q2 revenue expected between $4,130,000,000 and $4,470,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wzw6e23u

Technicals

52-week high: $197.58

Company's 52-week low was at $105.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.11%

Company Overview

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates about 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in digital signal processors, used in wireless communications, and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.