 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Johnson Controls Intl

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 11:18am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q1, Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) earned $375.00 million, a 18.48% increase from the preceding quarter. Johnson Controls Intl's sales decreased to $5.34 billion, a 10.3% change since Q4. Johnson Controls Intl earned $460.00 million, and sales totaled $5.95 billion in Q4.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Johnson Controls Intl's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Johnson Controls Intl posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Johnson Controls Intl's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Johnson Controls Intl reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.43/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.4/share.

 

Related Articles (JCI)

A Look Into Johnson Controls Debt
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, GM, JetBlue, Lululemon, Tesla And More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2021
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Johnson Controls On Commercial Buildings Potential
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 29, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com