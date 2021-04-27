Tyler Technologies Earnings Preview

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, April 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Tyler Technologies management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.32 on revenue of $288.91 million. Tyler Technologies EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.25. Revenue was $276.78 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 5.6%. Revenue would be up 4.38% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.42 1.33 1.20 1.25 EPS Actual 1.39 1.50 1.38 1.25 Revenue Estimate 291.48 M 283.96 M 278.59 M 279.98 M Revenue Actual 283.41 M 285.94 M 271.33 M 276.78 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Tyler Technologies are up 40.9%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Tyler Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.