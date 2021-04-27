AXT's Earnings Outlook

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, April 28. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

AXT EPS is expected to be around $0.05, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $29.05 million. In the same quarter last year, AXT posted a loss of $0.01 per share on sales of $20.72 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 600.0% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 40.18% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.48 0.01 -0.01 -0.05 EPS Actual 0.05 -0.77 0.02 0.01 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 25.53 M 900.96 M 24.07 M 21.68 M 19.46 M Revenue Actual 27.04 M 1.25 B 25.47 M 22.13 M 20.72 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 118.32%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AXT is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.