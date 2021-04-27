Earnings Outlook For Valvoline

On Wednesday, April 28, Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Sell-side analysts expect Valvoline's EPS to be near $0.37 on sales of $658.26 million. Valvoline EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.39. Revenue was $578.00 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 5.13% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 13.89% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.37 0.24 0.37 EPS Actual 0.41 0.46 0.28 0.39 Revenue Estimate 629.90 M 617.47 M 506.47 M 589.51 M Revenue Actual 653.00 M 652.00 M 516.00 M 578.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Valvoline were trading at $28.91 as of April 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Valvoline is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.