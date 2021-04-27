 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PACCAR: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 8:37am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) rose 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 31.07% over the past year to $1.35, which beat the estimate of $1.27.

Revenue of $5,414,000,000 rose by 13.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,310,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PACCAR hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tayrw296

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $103.19

52-week low: $64.25

Price action over last quarter: down 1.54%

Company Profile

Paccar is a leading manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the premium brands Kenworth and Peterbilt, which are primarily sold in the NAFTA region and Australia, and DAF trucks, which are sold in Europe and South America. Its trucks are sold through over 2,200 independent dealers globally. Paccar Financial Services provides retail and wholesale financing for customers and dealers, respectively. The company commands approximately 30% of the Class 8 market share in North America and 16% of the heavy-duty market share in Europe.

 

Related Articles (PCAR)

Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
Cathie Wood Adds $33.8M Shares In Shopify, Sells More Square To Pile Up Coinbase
Cathie Wood Adds More Coinbase, Skillz, Trims Square
Cathie Wood's Ark Loads Up Another 1.2 Million Shares In Skillz, Also Adds Coinbase, DraftKings
Cathie Wood Loads Up Heavily On Debutant Uipath, Trims Tesla
Cathie Wood Loads Up On DraftKings, Coinbase, Palantir, Sells Nvidia, Square
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com