PACCAR: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) rose 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 31.07% over the past year to $1.35, which beat the estimate of $1.27.

Revenue of $5,414,000,000 rose by 13.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,310,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PACCAR hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tayrw296

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $103.19

52-week low: $64.25

Price action over last quarter: down 1.54%

Company Profile

Paccar is a leading manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the premium brands Kenworth and Peterbilt, which are primarily sold in the NAFTA region and Australia, and DAF trucks, which are sold in Europe and South America. Its trucks are sold through over 2,200 independent dealers globally. Paccar Financial Services provides retail and wholesale financing for customers and dealers, respectively. The company commands approximately 30% of the Class 8 market share in North America and 16% of the heavy-duty market share in Europe.