Arrow Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 57.41% over the past year to $0.85, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $34,763,000 up by 13.23% year over year, which beat the estimate of $33,240,000.

Outlook

Arrow Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $36.48

Company's 52-week low was at $24.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.43%

Company Overview

Arrow Financial Corp is a holding company. The company provides various advisory and administrative services and coordinates the general policies and operations of the banks. It provides financial products, including online and mobile banking, mortgages, commercial loans, investments, and others. The company also provides lending services including commercial and industrial lending primarily to small and mid-sized companies; mortgage lending for residential and commercial properties; and consumer installment and home equity financing. The key source of company's revenue is interest income, fees, commission earned through its subsidiaries.