Franklin Electric: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 145.83% year over year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $333,046,000 rose by 24.85% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $301,230,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.80 and $3.00.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,450,000,000 and $1,480,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4c8xwu3v

Price Action

52-week high: $83.00

Company's 52-week low was at $43.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.26%

Company Description

Franklin Electric Co Inc is a U.S.-based company that primarily operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment, which accounts for most of the company's sales, designs, manufactures, and markets water and fuel pumping systems. These solutions are directed mainly at the housing, agriculture, and other industrial sectors. The Fueling Systems segment produces fuel pumping systems, fuel containment systems, and monitoring and control systems for underground gasoline, diesel, and biofuel systems. The Distribution segment serves as a group of wholly owned groundwater distributors under the name Headwater Companies. The company generates roughly half of its revenue from the U.S. market.