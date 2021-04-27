Turning Point Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) decreased 3.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 56.86% year over year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $107,641,000 higher by 18.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $100,140,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $422,000,000 and $440,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.turningpointbrands.com%2F&eventid=3082019&sessionid=1&key=C1ABDB3E12AFCD749C174B53B38A6C44®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $61.08

52-week low: $20.04

Price action over last quarter: down 18.55%

Company Profile

Turning Point Brands Inc operates as an independent provider of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) in the U.S. It offers a wide range of products across the OTP spectrum including moist snuff tobacco (MST), loose-leaf chewing tobacco, premium cigarette papers, make- your-own (MYO) cigar wraps, cigars, liquid vapor products, and tobacco vaporizer products. It operates in three segments Smokeless products; Smoking products and NewGen products. Its portfolio of brands in the OTP industry includes Stoker's in the Smokeless segment, Zig-Zag in the Smoking segment, and VaporBeast and VaporFi in the NewGen segment.