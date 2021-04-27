 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Turning Point Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 8:20am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) decreased 3.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 56.86% year over year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $107,641,000 higher by 18.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $100,140,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $422,000,000 and $440,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.turningpointbrands.com%2F&eventid=3082019&sessionid=1&key=C1ABDB3E12AFCD749C174B53B38A6C44&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $61.08

52-week low: $20.04

Price action over last quarter: down 18.55%

Company Profile

Turning Point Brands Inc operates as an independent provider of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) in the U.S. It offers a wide range of products across the OTP spectrum including moist snuff tobacco (MST), loose-leaf chewing tobacco, premium cigarette papers, make- your-own (MYO) cigar wraps, cigars, liquid vapor products, and tobacco vaporizer products. It operates in three segments Smokeless products; Smoking products and NewGen products. Its portfolio of brands in the OTP industry includes Stoker's in the Smokeless segment, Zig-Zag in the Smoking segment, and VaporBeast and VaporFi in the NewGen segment.

 

Related Articles (TPB)

Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
The Week In Cannabis: 4/20, SAFE Banking Act, The NFL, Verano And Much More
New York Cannabis MSOs Are Ready To Go Recreational: Execs Share Their Plans
The Cannabis Pre-Roll Hype In 2020 Was Real — And It's Just The Beginning
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com