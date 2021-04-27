Recap: Lincoln Electric Q1 Earnings

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 37.00% over the past year to $1.37, which beat the estimate of $1.18.

Revenue of $757,021,000 rose by 7.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $725,270,000.

Looking Ahead

Lincoln Electric Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fcawcuhz

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $129.04

Company's 52-week low was at $68.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.82%

Company Profile

Lincoln Electric is a leading manufacturer of welding, cutting, and brazing products. The firm's portfolio of products includes arc-welding solutions, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, and brazing and soldering alloys, as well as automation solutions. Lincoln Electric serves clients in the general fabrication, heavy industries, automotive, construction, shipbuilding, energy and process industries, among other end markets. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln Electric has operations in 19 countries and has 11,000 employees worldwide. The company generated roughly $2.7 billion in sales and $328 million in adjusted operating income in 2020.